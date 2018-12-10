World Cup victory is in sight for hockey star

JOB TO DO: Tweed's Dylan Wotherspoon prepares to take take to the field in the World Cup quarter-finals in India.

JOB TO DO: Tweed's Dylan Wotherspoon prepares to take take to the field in the World Cup quarter-finals in India. Contributed

HOCKEY: Tweed Coast hockey Star Dylan Wotherspoon will be looking to claim his first World Cup title heading into the quarter-finals in India.

The Kookaburras defeated England 3-0 in their group match in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday night, securing top spot in Pool B and an automatic berth in the quarter-finals.

In a 10-minute last quarter blitz Jake Whetton (47') and Blake Govers (50') scored before Gold Coast's Corey Weyer sealed the three points for Australia (56').

A draw between China and Ireland on Tuesday night meant Australia was uncatchable in the race to the quarter-finals.

Wotherspoon, 25, is competing in his first World Cup for the Kookaburras and is proud of the team's effort so far.

"It's really good (to make the quarter-finals),” he said.

"At the World Cup any win is a good win and we'll just keep building from here.”

While he's excited to be competing, Wotherspoon doesn't underestimate the challenge ahead and what he needs to do to bring home the trophy.

"It's exciting to be here, but we're also here for a job and here to win,” he said.

Wotherspoon said he was nervous but still tested the Irish defence in their 2-1 win in last week's opener.

"Personally, it was a bit of a slower start just with nerves,” he said.

The Murwillumbah product began his hockey career as a four-year-old with the Redbacks Hockey Club and debuted for Australia in 2014 against India.

World No. 1 Kookaburras will be chasing a third consecutive World Cup title when they play their quarter final match on December 12 in India.