World goes crazy for Serena's catsuit

Contracting COVID-19 forced him out of the Australian Open and now Andy Murray has slammed tennis authorities for their role in him catching the virus.

In a furious blast at the sport's governing body, Britain's "p****d off" double Wimbledon champion, 33, accused the LTA of "putting people in serious danger".

He fumed: "I was p***ed off that I missed the tournament and wasn't able to go to Australia from a personal perspective but then the wider, more important point is that it's not just about a tennis tournament when I am going back and giving the virus to all of my family and infecting them. I care about that a lot.

Rod Laver Arena 11:00 am (0000 GMT) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) v Naomi Osaka (JPN x3) Laura Siegemund (GER) v Serena Williams (USA x10) Dominic Thiem (AUT x3) v Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) 7:00 pm (0800 GMT) Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v Simona Halep (ROM x2) Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) v Jeremy Chardy (FRA)

Margaret Court Arena 11:00 am Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) v Venus Williams (USA) Bernarda Pera (USA) v Angelique Kerber (GER x23) Marcos Giron (USA) v Alexander Zverev (GER x6) 7:00 pm Greet Minnen (BEL)v Petra Kvitova (CZE x9) Denis Shapovalov (CAN x11) Jannik Sinner (ITA)

John Cain Arena 11:00 am Stan Wawrinka (SUI x17) Pedro Sousa (POR) Misaki Doi (JPN) v Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) Bianca Andreescu (CAN x8) v Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROM) 7:00 pm Frederico Ferreira Silva (POR) v Nick Kyrgios (AUS)1573 Arena 11:00 am Federico Coria (ARG) v Milos Raonic (CAN x14) Iga Swiatek (POL x15) v Arantxa Rus (NED) Ons Jabeur (TUN x27) Andrea Petkovic (GER) Kei Nishikori (JPN) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x15)

