World knitting day casts off at Murwillumbah Library

EVER wanted to learn the secret to the perfect knitting pattern?
The Murwillumbah Library is inviting the community to cast off on a new knitting project for World Wide Knit in Public Day.
"It's an opportunity for community members to meet, chat and bond over something in common,” Ms Thompson said.
"It's also a chance for people to try something new because it is quite a skill.
"They can make things, they can start a new project, they can bring in a project they're working on, they can start on a project for charity.
"We actually collect knitted goods and donate them to the Murwillumbah Community Centre.
"We have a group that meets on Tuesday, and they donate their goods.”
All ages and levels are welcome to join in the knitting at the Murwillumbah Library.
The event starts runs 9.30am-noon Saturday, June 10.
For more information, or to register, phone (02) 6670 2427.