World knitting day casts off at Murwillumbah Library

KNIT ONE, PURL ONE: Kym Thompson from Murwillumbah Library gets ready for World Wide Knit in Public Day.

EVER wanted to learn the secret to the perfect knitting pattern?

The Murwillumbah Library is inviting the community to cast off on a new knitting project for World Wide Knit in Public Day.

"It's an opportunity for community members to meet, chat and bond over something in common,” Ms Thompson said.

"It's also a chance for people to try something new because it is quite a skill.

"They can make things, they can start a new project, they can bring in a project they're working on, they can start on a project for charity.

"We actually collect knitted goods and donate them to the Murwillumbah Community Centre.

"We have a group that meets on Tuesday, and they donate their goods.”

All ages and levels are welcome to join in the knitting at the Murwillumbah Library.

The event starts runs 9.30am-noon Saturday, June 10.

For more information, or to register, phone (02) 6670 2427.