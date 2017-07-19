20°
News

World of dreams for kids' fun

Daniel McKenzie
| 19th Jul 2017 4:15 PM
Playschool favourites Alex Papps and Humpty Dumpty will entertain at Dreamworld for ABC Kids Month.
Playschool favourites Alex Papps and Humpty Dumpty will entertain at Dreamworld for ABC Kids Month. Contributed

A DREAM month for kids lies ahead with some of Australia's favourite children's entertainers lining up to share some theme park fun.

It's ABC Kids month and Dreamworld's the place to be, with the likes of Play School, Bananas in Pyjamas, Jimmy Giggle, and Giggle and Hoot all playing live shows.

Kids have the chance to watch shows live and meet some of their favourite hosts and characters, with extra character appearances daily.

All shows are free with admission into Dreamworld.

Bananas in Pyjamas, now until Sunday

To celebrate Bananas' 25th birthday, Dreamworld will be hosting B1 and B2. Every day brings exciting new adventures for the Bananas so join them for a morning of singing, dancing and playing.

Play School Live Show, Monday, July 24

These popular Play School live shows are specially designed and feature songs, games and stories. Presented by Alex Paps and Teo Gebert, shows also include the real stars in Humpty, Jemima, Big Ted and Little Ted. Play School Live In Concert: The Prince of Bears has been touring Australia in 2017, with its Dreamworld performance the only show outside of the official tour.

Jimmy Giggle Live Show, Monday, July 31

Jimmy Giggle has become a household name in Australia to families with pre-schoolers and this new show will be the first time it has been performed in Queensland. Kids will go on a journey with Jimmy Giggle himself through the Giggle Galaxy.

Giggle and Hoot, August 1 to August 6

Giggle and Hoot is a multi-award winning ABC Kids program, which focuses on preschooler's lives and routines through songs, stories, friendship, laughter and imagination. The shows will include bubble parties with character interactions, photos, as well as arts and crafts and story reading.

All shows are included in Dreamworld admission. Kids under 3 are free. During ABC Kids Month, adults can purchase season passes at a special kids' price, with unlimited entry to Dreamworld (including WhiteWater World) and SkyPoint Observation Deck until June 30, 2018, for $74. Visit dreamworld.com.au.

ABC Kids Month

Where: Dreamworld

What: Live children's performances

When: Now to August 6

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  abc kids month bananas in pyjamas dreamworld entertainment giggle and hoot jimmy giggle play school tweed entertainment

