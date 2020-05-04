World’s most expensive school sued

A couple are suing the world’s most expensive school in Switzerland claiming their complaints about bullying were ignored. Picture: Louis Kwok/The Australian

A couple are suing the world’s most expensive school in Switzerland claiming their complaints about bullying were ignored. Picture: Louis Kwok/The Australian

The world's most expensive boarding school is being sued over alleged bullying, after the billionaire parents of one of its former students say the school failed to protect their daughter.

Businessman Pankaj Oswal and his wife, socialite Radhika Oswal, say their daughter was bullied while in class over her race by her classmates. The couple allege when they told the Institute Le Rosey, which charges annual fees of $195,199 (£100,000), about the alleged bullying nothing was done.

Mr Oswal said the Swiss school, which includes a 15th Century Chapel and sits next to scenic Lake Geneva, has become a "playground for rich students to do as they please" and that students "mocked and taunted" his daughter over her ethnicity according to The Mail On Sunday.

The couple have claimed their daughter suffered form anxiety attacks and insomnia as a result of the alleged bullying.

In legal documents, the couple have alleged that when they complained, the school failed to act. In the documents filed in Switzerland the couple are seeking damages in the form of her term fees for the term she was absent, and the cost of a private tutor for that period. The school is denying the claims made by the parents, according to the report.

The school sits on Lake Geneva and includes a chateau from the Middle Ages.

The school has been attended by a number of royals from around the world, including generations of the Rothschilds and Rockefellers as well as billionaire shipping tycoon Stavros Niarchos' children, Elizabeth Taylor's children and Sean Lennon, son of John Lennon.

The school is located in Rolle east of Geneva in Switzerland, but also owns a ski resort where students and staff live between January and March.

Pankaj and Radhika Oswal in 2016. Picture: Louis Kwok/The Australian

Their daughter had attended Institut Le Rosey for six years before being withdrawn from the school.

The Mail On Sunday reports the couple will donate any damages won to a charity.

"We are saddened that it has come to this but, as parents, we are duty-bound to act," Mr and Mrs Oswal said in a statement.

The couple are known in Australia for leaving a semi-built multimillion-dollar mansion in Perth after entering a dispute with lenders.

The "Taj on the Swan" six bedroom home had been projected to cost $70 million to construct after the couple bought desirable land in Peppermint Grove in Perth for $22.7 million during the peak of the mining boom.

The couple left Australia in 2010 after ANZ called in $648 million in loans and receivers were appointed to handle their Burrup fertiliser business, according to Domain.

The couple also reportedly owed $100 million to the Australian Taxation Office.

Their unfinished mansion has since been demolished after the site was put back on the market in 2016.