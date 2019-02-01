Worries over rural strategy

RURAL MEETING: Dion Andrews (left) from the Combined Tweed Rural Industries Association is encouraging residents to attend Tuesday's meeting in Murwillumbah.

RURAL MEETING: Dion Andrews (left) from the Combined Tweed Rural Industries Association is encouraging residents to attend Tuesday's meeting in Murwillumbah. Scott Powick

THE body representing rural landowners, farmers and industries in the Tweed will meet next week after becoming increasing concerned about the council's rural strategy.

The Combined Tweed Rural Industries Association (CTRIA) will meet on Tuesday evening at the Murwillumbah Showgrounds to discuss a wide range of issues.

Media officer for the CTRIA Dion Andrews said the organisation's members felt their land rights had been threatened by Tweed Shire Council.

"Council is jeopardising the future economy of the whole shire by crossing out entire elements of the rural strategy," Mr Andrews said.

"The CTRIA are extremely concerned with the direction our council is taking regarding rural landowners.

"A lot of folks feel that their land rights are being removed to the point of rendering their farms and properties unmanageable."

The meeting will begin at 7.30pm in the Members' Room at Murwillumbah Showgrounds.

Entry will be through the northern gate, situated on Queensland Rd.