Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOTCHA: Police have charged a man following a botched burglary of a Gatton business. Picture: Meg Bolton
GOTCHA: Police have charged a man following a botched burglary of a Gatton business. Picture: Meg Bolton
Crime

WORST BURGLAR: ‘It wasn’t Sherlock Holmes who solved this’

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
27th Jan 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU are creeping around doing something you shouldn't be doing, the number one rule is to not get caught.

Many a mystery has been solved by matching finger prints and analysing even the grainiest CCTV footage - but with one particular whodunit police in Gatton got a lucky break.

On January 5, about 2.30am, a 53-year-old Fernvale man allegedly forced open the door to a tyre shop in Gatton.

The offender entered the shop's office and stole a sum of money - an amount Gatton Police Station officer-in-charge senior sergeant Rowland Browne said "would not change your life".

The offender's actions were recorded on CCTV, which showed a man moving through the office, searching it.

If the CCTV footage wasn't enough to help link the man to the deed, the offender left behind something he would have a hard time explaining his way out of.

"He left behind ID - a medical script," Sen-sgt Browne said.

"It wasn't Sherlock Holmes who solved this - it would have been easier if he had just gone to the police station and turned himself in but we can't have everything."

Police caught up with the man within a couple of days and served him a notice to attend court.

He will be appearing in Gatton Magistrates Court on February 3.

crimes fernvale gatton police police
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Our hay running heroes hit the road for 2020 Aus Day run

        Our hay running heroes hit the road for 2020 Aus Day run

        News ALMOST 180 trucks have hit the road as the 2020 Burrumbuttock Australia Day Hay Run this morning.

        Coast’s best hidden gem swimming spots

        premium_icon Coast’s best hidden gem swimming spots

        Travel We reveal 10 of the best underrated spots for cooling off.

        ‘SUPERHUMAN EFFORT’: Unique idea to support fire victims

        premium_icon ‘SUPERHUMAN EFFORT’: Unique idea to support fire victims

        News One local club raised more than $5,000 with only volunteers to help

        Lisa brings perfect punch lines to Kingy

        premium_icon Lisa brings perfect punch lines to Kingy

        News The hilarious Fiona McGary is coming to the Tweed