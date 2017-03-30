'Worst in 17 years': Uki isolated, residents without power

RESIDENTS of Uki are isolated and many are without power with both of the Tweed Valley village's main bridges under water.

Essential Energy spokeswoman Rachael Hussell said around 450 residents west of Uki were without power, after power lines went down earlier today.

Ms Hussell said while the powerlines had been isolated, she still warned residents to be careful.

"There is no power in those powerlines, we've been able to isolate them,” she told ABC Radio.

"But we still tell customers to stay at least 8m away just to make sure they are completely safe.

"If customers see wires down, call us on 13 20 80, our crews are on standby ready to go, it's just waiting for those floodwaters so we can get in there.”

Social media reports the power lines had been brought down after a house washed away in Uki could not be verified, with a spokeswoman for the NSW SES Richmond Tweed region saying no reports had been made to them.

Uki resident and former Tweed mayor Barry Longland said he had never seen the river rise so quickly in his 17 years in the area.

"It's the worst I've witnessed in the 17 years I've lived in the village,” Mr Longland said.

"It's pretty wild out here. Everyone is quite amazed at how quickly it has happened and the extent of the river rising, people haven't seen it rise so quickly.

"We've had about 400mm of rain - that's 16 inches - in a very short period of time and the ground is already saturated.”

He said residents were isolated after both the Rowlands Creek Bridge and Smiths Creek Bridge were both inundated by floodwaters earlier today.

In an emergency, phone the SES on 132 500 or Essential Energy on 13 20 80.