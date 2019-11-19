‘Worst I’ve ever seen’: Banora Point firey fights Myall Creek Rd fire

Fire and Rescue NSW Banora Point Fire Station deputy captain Jamie Bowe and his crew have been assisting with the Myall Creek Rd fire since November 12.

THE bush fire burning at Myall Creek Rd at Bora Ridge is the worst a Banora Point firefighter has ever seen.

The fire, which started on November 8, has burnt more than 17,000ha and is still classified as out of control.

Crews from Fire and Rescue NSW Banora Point Fire Station have been assisting the NSW Rural Fire Service for the past week.

Deputy captain Jamie Bowe and his team are contacted by the RFS each afternoon with an update of the fire and to see if they’re needed.

“We’ve been flat out every day,” Mr Bowe said.

“We’ve had strike teams down there pretty much every day.

“The bushfire is yet to be contained and ever changing conditions are making this very difficult.

“We’ve been asked to forecast firefighter availability for another week, so we’re anticipating it to still burn for some time”.

A scene from the fire burning at Myall Creek Rd, Bora Ridge.

Mr Bowe said the fire was unpredictable and urged property owners in the area to heed the advice of firefighters.

“If residents are asked to leave, they need to take that recommendation and leave, it’s a challenge we’ve come across down there,” he said.

“We understand it’s difficult, but conditions have just been so unpredictable.

“One minute we’re safe, then the next minute we’re getting evacuated.”

He also said the crew was overwhelmed by positive feedback from people whose properties were saved by the fire.

“Every day we’ve been able to go down and save houses and the reactions from the owners is amazing,” he said.

“Out of the blue they’ve been giving us water and snacks.

“The positive feedback has been overwhelming.”

THOSE IMPACTED

From November 8 to November 18:

468 homes destroyed

170 homes damaged

2235 homes saved

35 facilities destroyed

43 facilities damaged

183 facilities saved