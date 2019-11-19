Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire and Rescue NSW Banora Point Fire Station deputy captain Jamie Bowe and his crew have been assisting with the Myall Creek Rd fire since November 12.
Fire and Rescue NSW Banora Point Fire Station deputy captain Jamie Bowe and his crew have been assisting with the Myall Creek Rd fire since November 12.
News

‘Worst I’ve ever seen’: Banora Point firey fights Myall Creek Rd fire

Jodie Callcott
19th Nov 2019 3:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE bush fire burning at Myall Creek Rd at Bora Ridge is the worst a Banora Point firefighter has ever seen.

The fire, which started on November 8, has burnt more than 17,000ha and is still classified as out of control.

Crews from Fire and Rescue NSW Banora Point Fire Station have been assisting the NSW Rural Fire Service for the past week.

Deputy captain Jamie Bowe and his team are contacted by the RFS each afternoon with an update of the fire and to see if they’re needed.

“We’ve been flat out every day,” Mr Bowe said.

“We’ve had strike teams down there pretty much every day.

“The bushfire is yet to be contained and ever changing conditions are making this very difficult.

“We’ve been asked to forecast firefighter availability for another week, so we’re anticipating it to still burn for some time”.

A scene from the fire burning at Myall Creek Rd, Bora Ridge.
A scene from the fire burning at Myall Creek Rd, Bora Ridge.

Mr Bowe said the fire was unpredictable and urged property owners in the area to heed the advice of firefighters.

“If residents are asked to leave, they need to take that recommendation and leave, it’s a challenge we’ve come across down there,” he said.

“We understand it’s difficult, but conditions have just been so unpredictable.

“One minute we’re safe, then the next minute we’re getting evacuated.”

He also said the crew was overwhelmed by positive feedback from people whose properties were saved by the fire.

“Every day we’ve been able to go down and save houses and the reactions from the owners is amazing,” he said.

“Out of the blue they’ve been giving us water and snacks.

“The positive feedback has been overwhelming.”

THOSE IMPACTED

From November 8 to November 18:

  • 468 homes destroyed
  • 170 homes damaged
  • 2235 homes saved
  • 35 facilities destroyed
  • 43 facilities damaged
  • 183 facilities saved

Fire and Rescue NSW crews heading to the fire at Myall Creek Rd, Bora Ridge which has burnt more than 17,000ha.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews heading to the fire at Myall Creek Rd, Bora Ridge which has burnt more than 17,000ha.
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Enjoy relaxed nature of camping without the hassles

        premium_icon Enjoy relaxed nature of camping without the hassles

        Travel Located adjacent to a nature reserve and just a short walk to Cabarita Beach, Hideaway offers a glamping experience unique in the region being so close to the ocean

        Tyalgum situation worse than first thought

        premium_icon Tyalgum situation worse than first thought

        Breaking The village is about to have stricter water restrictions imposed, just days after...

        The best of the 80s coming to Twin Towns

        premium_icon The best of the 80s coming to Twin Towns

        Music The great music of the 1980s will be on full display on Saturday evening, when the...

        FIRE UPDATE: Hot dry conditions increase fire activity

        FIRE UPDATE: Hot dry conditions increase fire activity

        News Firefighters and aircraft are working to control the Bora Ridge fire