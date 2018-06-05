Wotherspoon dropped from Kookaburras squad

OUT OF FAVOUR: He scored three goals and won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, but Dylan Wotherspoon has a fight on his hands to regain his place in the Kookaburra side.

DYLAN Wotherspoon might have bagged three goals at this year's Commonwealth Games, but he won't be packing his bags to the Netherlands later this month for the Champions Trophy.

The Commonwealth Games gold medallist out of Murwillumbah was a shock omission from the Kookaburras' Champions Trophy squad last week. Days after being overlooked Wotherspoon said he was still struggling to process his disappointment.



The omission is another twist of fate in an oscillating career for Wotherspoon. A heart-breaking hamstring injury ruled him out of the 2016 Olympics weeks before the event, before returning later that year to be named player of the tournament at the International Festival of Hockey.

Now Wotherspoon finds himself again on the outer.

Retired Kookaburra legend Mark Knowles, who captained Wotherspoon at the Commonwealth Games and was Australia's official flag bearer at the opening ceremony, believes this moment is a critical fork in the road for the 25-year-old striker.



Knowles told the Tweed Daily News he has "absolutely no doubt” Wotherspoon can re-establish himself in the Kookaburras' 11, but conceded he had put himself in a "precarious” position by basing himself in Brisbane instead of Perth, where the national team in based.

The Kookaburras' decision to leave the classy play-maker behind, Knowles admitted, could have as much to do with geography as it does form.



"I think that Dylan is facing a difficult situation,” Knowles said. "He's one of only two national players who aren't based in Perth.

"Being away from the national program and all the best players and coaches in Australia is going to be difficult for him.”

Knowles said Wotherspoon must elevate his game to re-enter the fray with the national team, and perhaps this latest move by the Kookaburra hierarchy is a healthy dose of tough love to coax his game to another level.



"You can't coach that natural skill and talent,” Knowles said.

"I think the coaches are trying to take him from a good international player to a really good international player.

"That's the path he needs to buy in to.”

Wotherspoon's hattrick for Labrador last weekend suggests he has already set foot along that path.