Would you pay $48 for your child to go to a play centre?

I'm a sucker for a play centre. I don't even care much about the noise as long as I can kick back and sip on a hot cappuccino while my kids burn off their energy and give us all a good night's sleep.

But how much would you pay for a visit to your local play centre?

Parents have reacted online to a new play centre, which is in the process of opening in Glen Waverley, Victoria.

A recent post shared by blogger, The Honest Mumma on Facebook has attracted attention after the entry price of the play centre was revealed.

"Rainbow Town Play Centre is now open and the kids are going to love it!" the post announced.

"Climb, bounce, swing, Ninja and more! There are 3 entry zones: Zones A - $38, entry Zone B - $28, Zone A & B $48.

"At the moment they have a crazy special. 20% off entry for June and 50% off entry for under 3's"

The post was accompanied by a number of images which show a very impressive looking play centre. There's a HUGE ball pit with swinging balls, a driving space with a range of high end motorised cars, a wall for climbing.

When you really look at this place, it looks like every kid's dream come true.

But it comes at a cost, and people are calling the centre out for it.

"Are the ball pits diamond encrusted for that price?" commented one person.

Another said the price are "disgusting": "The prices are disgusting. Only people with $$$$ can afford this. My son saw this post and really got his hopes up just to be disappointed again because mummy can't afford an almost $50 entry fee plus lunch and petrol that $100 for a play center."

"Looks like a fantastic play centre but I most certainly wouldn't go for those entry prices," commented another. "I'm a mum to three and that's way overpriced. Plus then the cost of food/drinks on top of entry."

Someone else tagged a friend to ask, "have you got a spare kidney to sell on black market to be able to afford this place?"

And it's not just on The Honest Mumma's post. If you click through to the centre's Facebook page, others have expressed outrage over the excessive cost.

"Absolutely ridiculous prices," commented one woman. "No way would I pay nearly $150 for my 3 kids to go to a play centre... You are not a theme park."

Others have suggested the centre's owners do further research on how much stay at home parents are able to spend on outings that last for a few hours. One compared the similar cost to an annual pass at the zoo.

One helpful woman pointed out "I guess it won't be busy at least" and they have a very valid point...

The centre really looks amazing, but would you pay almost $50 for one child to play for a few hours, even if you had the spare cash to splash about?

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.