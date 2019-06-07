Wounded Seagulls brace for Tiger attack

RUGBY LEAGUE: A wounded Seagulls women's side is back at home this afternoon and face a tough ask against one of the competition's contenders.

The Seagulls face Easts Tigers at 12.15pm tomorrow afternoon, knowing a win will throw them back into the mix for the end of the season.

Tweed have a number of omissions, after a nightmare game last round which had to be shortened due to the number of injuries.

Coach Kelvin Wright said he had confidence his side would be able to put in a good performance despite the changed line-up.

"We are certainly down troops, but everyone running out will be giving it their best,” Wright said.

The Tigers got the better of Tweed earlier in the season, with Wright stating control on both sides of the ball would be key to getting a better result.

"We need to get a high possession rate and execute our skills so we complete our sets,” he said.

"Defensively we really need to be connected and get numbers in tackles.”

Tweed sit sixth on the seven-team ladder, but are within three competition points of third placed Burleigh.

Easts will be aiming for a victory to keep them within striking distance of the teams at the top of the table.

SEQ Women's Division One Ladder

1-Wests Brisbane Panthers 18

2-Brothers Ipswich 17

3-Burleigh Bears 16

4-Easts Tigers 15

5-Souths Logan 15

6-Tweed Heads 13

7-Toowoomba Valleys 8