Wrath of the Titans: Jarryd Hayne and Neil Henry dumped

NEIL Henry will be sacked and Jarryd Hayne pushed out the door following a day of carnage at the Gold Coast Titans.

Henry's tenure at the Titans will be officially brought to an end in the coming days after his dramatic feud with Hayne boiled over.

Henry and Hayne were on Monday called into meetings with Titans powerbrokers, who later claimed they needed more time to decide on the duo's futures.

But the writing is on the wall for both, with Henry to be axed and Hayne told he is free to be released from the final year of his $1.2 million contract.

