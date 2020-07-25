Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brent Acton (inset) was killed when his Robinson R22 Beta II chopper broke apart in the air in 2017.
Brent Acton (inset) was killed when his Robinson R22 Beta II chopper broke apart in the air in 2017.
News

‘Wrong nut’ at centre of $3.9m claim after chopper crash

by Dan Knowles
25th Jul 2020 8:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MISSING or incorrect nut cost the life of a helicopter mustering pilot from one of Queensland's most respected farming clans, court documents filed by his grieving widow and young sons claiming $3.9 million against the chopper's operators and maintenance company say.

Brent Acton died after crashing just three minutes into the helicopter's first flight back from months of maintenance northwest of Cloncurry in August 2, 2017.

According to documents in the Brisbane Supreme Court, the mustering chopper was either missing the nut that helped control the rotors, had the wrong nut put in or it was not tightened properly.

Mr Acton, 41, a pilot and instructor with years of experience behind the controls of helicopters doing low level aerial mustering, was flying solo when the rotors tilted too far aft and severed the chopper's tail, sending it crashing out of control into the ground.

 

Helicopter pilot Brent Acton with wife Shona.
Helicopter pilot Brent Acton with wife Shona.

His wife Shona, who lives in Toowoomba, has been left with severe depression, post traumatic stress disorder and anxiety from losing her husband, the claim says, and from visiting the crash scene the next day and seeing part of her husband's body in the wreckage.

Mrs Acton and their two young sons are suing Cloncurry Mustering Company and Cloncurry Air Maintenance for $3.9 million over the loss of their husband and father in the crash.

No response has yet been has been filed to the court claim.

The small western community of Cloncurry had paid tribute to Mr Acton in the days after the crash, with him being described as a hardworking family man.

Mr Acton had more than 10,000 flying hours and had held a commercial helicopter pilot licence continuously since 2010 and has also started a plant hire and cattle breeding business at the time of the fatal crash.

Originally published as 'Wrong nut' at centre of $3.9m claim after chopper crash

More Stories

brent acton chopper crash editors picks fatal crash helicopter crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        She-Devils: Women behind NSW’s most shocking crimes

        premium_icon She-Devils: Women behind NSW’s most shocking crimes

        Crime They were convicted of crimes so heinous they are seared into our memories. There are less than 1000 women among NSW’s 13,400 prison population, some of whom killed...

        Moving border would cause ‘civil war’, councillor warns

        premium_icon Moving border would cause ‘civil war’, councillor warns

        News Local pollies weigh in on Queensland-NSW border debate

        What you need to know if you’re going out for dinner tonight

        premium_icon What you need to know if you’re going out for dinner tonight

        News TOUGH new COVID-19 restrictions for cafes and restaurants are now in force.

        Will you need your umbrella over the weekend?

        premium_icon Will you need your umbrella over the weekend?

        News ALL you need to know about the weekend weather forecast.