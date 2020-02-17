Snapchat video shows car speeding before Valentine’s crash

A young driver posted a video on Snapchat of his car speeding down the wrong side of the road before a fiery head-on crash that killed a mother-of-two on Valentine's Day.

Julyan Mohan, 20, and a friend were travelling through Palmerston in Darwin when their Toyota Corolla collided with a Hyundai sedan driven by aged care nurse Evelin Kwok, who was on her way home from work.

The 34-year-old was killed instantly. Mr Mohan was trapped in the burning car and died at the scene, while his 21-year-old passenger was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital with serious injuries.

In footage uploaded to Mr Mohan's Snapchat account earlier that night, the car speeds through the streets at up to 100km/h as the passenger encourages the driver to cross over onto the wrong side of the road to overtake another car.

The crash would later occur on Roystonea Ave, which has a speed limit of 80km/h, at about 11pm on Friday.

Witnesses Dorottya Cranney and Joshua Shipsey told the NT News they saw the grey Toyota Corolla go past before attempting to overtake another car further down the road.

They said the car then crossed onto the wrong side of the road, moments later colliding with Ms Kwok's sedan. Ms Cranney described the scene as "gruesome".

"I ran over to the mum's car but she must have died on impact," she said. "I saw a baby seat and my heart just dropped, but I searched and found nobody else inside."

Darwin nurse Evelin Kwok, 34, was killed in a horror Valentine’s Day crash.

Julyan Mohan, 20, allegedly crossed onto the wrong side of the road.

Mr Shipsey went to check on the passengers in the Toyota, where he found Mr Mohan clinging to life. "He showed some signs of life, and I tried my best to free him but he was well and truly trapped," he said.

"The force of the collision had pushed the engine of the car right into his lap. By the time the emergency services arrived and cut him out of the car, he was already gone."

They helped Mr Mohan's passenger to safety.

"Witnesses of the crash were able to remove a 21-year-old male passenger in the other vehicle prior to police arrival," NT Police said in a statement.

"The man was taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital in a serious condition. The driver of the other vehicle, a 20-year-old man, was trapped inside the car with the vehicle on fire. Police at the scene managed to extinguish the fire, and Fire and Rescue members extracted the driver, who died at the scene."

The incident is being investigated by the Major Crash Investigation unit. Five lives have now been lost on Northern Territory roads in 2020.

Ms Kwok, originally from Taiwan, had lived in Australia for the past 10 years and worked in a local nursing home. She had two daughters aged one and five.

Her partner Wei-kai Lee told the ABC he did not know how to tell his oldest that her mum was not coming home. "Evelin is a mum of two girls, one is turning to six in April and is one turning to two next month," Mr Lee said.

"Even though she worked the overnight shift, she still spent time with the girls before they went to bed as well as on her day off. She saw Australia (as) her home as she has spent 10 years here, and she believed it's the best place for her daughters to grow up. I don't know how to tell the older girl about what happened to mum."

A GoFundMe set up to support the young family has raised more than $7000.