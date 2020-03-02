WSL qualifying title hunt

TWEED Heads surfer Alyssa Lock has progressed through to Round 4 of the Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro World Surf League Qualifying Series event.

Lock's powerful forehand carves and snaps proved to be her secret weapon in her Round 3 heat at Avoca Beach, going on to win with a decent 12.60 two-wave total.

Coming up against perennial QS standouts Samantha Sibley (9.60, USA), Ariane Ochoa (8.40, Basque Country) and Ellie Brooks (7.63, Gold Coast), Lock found a handful of playful left-handers that allowed her to link together a chain of impressive turns and post the aforementioned score.

"I got off to a slow start in that heat but thankfully I was able to find a handful of little lefts that had an open face on them as the heat went on," Lock said.

"I reminded myself the whole heat to stay patient, back myself and not let the nerves get to me. The heats here are so stacked so I feel as every win is a pat on the back."

Lock will take on Keala Tomoda-Bannert, Pauline Ado and Kirra Pinkerton in Round 4.

The 2020 Vissla and Sisstrevolution Pro will run until March 1.