WTF are all these signs around Coffs all about?

The WTF signs are certainly grabbing the attention of motorists. Trevor Veale

A SERIES of road signs advertising a WTF sale, selling online fishing tackle, has raised the ire of Pacific Highway motorists not to mention Australia's largest stockist of fishing gear and tackle.

The signs placed on the highway in Coffs Harbour this afternoon are directing online shoppers to the website fishingrus.com.au, but given the close proximity of the signs to Fishing Tackle Australia a lot of people may be getting confused.

A quick web search shows the man behind the signs is a guy by the name of Yahya, who runs his business out of Auburn, Sydney.

The Fishing R Us' about us page fills us in on his story.

"Now to know the full story you need to go back... way back ... to 1995 when a young Yahya started his humble fishing tackle stand at Flemington Markets," the website reads.

"The next 23-years has been nothing short of a rag to #SICC*NT story."

Wow what a sales pitch.

After getting to the bottom of the signs we thought we'd call Fishing Tackle Australia, owner of Australia's largest online fishing store Motackle.com.au to gauge their reaction.

Understandably, they are not too impressed by the road signs and have been super quick to distance themselves from Fishing R Us.

"We are aware of a few signs getting around town, they are certainly not connected to us in any way," a Mo Tackle spokesman said.

"This is a pop-up shop trying to get advertising, we think.

"We have had a few people coming into the store complaining about the signs, yeah we've been quick to distance ourselves from the signs.

"We are a family business that's been operating for decades looking after locals, if anyone needs fishing gear in Coffs Harbour we are open seven days a week, and they can find us at motackle.com.au."