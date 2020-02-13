Services save lives and homes throughout the night

Murwillumbah SES volunteers Joe Frankland and Darren Pearson go through current flood warnings and prepare their officers for any pending emergency. Photo Scott Powick

A WOMAN trapped in a car was just another load for emergency services while they battled to save a house from a flooding dam.

Murwillumbah SES were called to Stokers Siding after reports a dam had overflowed and was pouring into a neighbouring house.

As Uki and Murwillumbah Rural Fire Service volunteers worked rapidly to divert water from the house a woman was trapped in a car in floodwater.

NSW SES Murwillumbah unit commander Jack Frost said as crews sandbagged the Stokers Siding house a police officer called for help.

Mr Frost said his team was sent to Mooball where a woman was trapped in a car in floodwater.

He said other call outs were for leaking roofs, more sandbags and clearing fallen trees.

"Council looked after minor landslides because they have the equipment but we had chainsaws so were running around trying to help council and clear roads of fallen trees," Mr Frost said.

"We finished about 3am this morning when it eased off and gave us a break."

Mr Frost said Tumbulgum locals were on alert after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a moderate flood warning for the Tweed River.

He said the SES set up community action teams after floods tore through the region in 2017.

Tumbulgum locals have been in regular contact with Mr Frost who has been helping villages around the Tweed become more self-reliant during weather events.

"We have a well established team at Tumbulgum. We have been sending them updates and they have been warning their community.

"I had a call from a lady this morning who was sitting on her second-floor balcony in Tumbulgum and she said people were moving their cars, caravans and boats to higher ground."

"The community action teams is like having another SES unit - it makes our jobs so much easier."

He said another truck full of sand was delivered at the Murwillumbah depot and encouraged residents to help themselves to sandbags.