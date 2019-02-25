Yachts will pay for nurse ratios

ON THE TWEED: NSW Labor leader Michael Daley with candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot and the party faithful in Tweed Heads South.

ON THE TWEED: NSW Labor leader Michael Daley with candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot and the party faithful in Tweed Heads South. Michael Doyle

LABOR leader Michael Daley has told the party faithful that stamp duty on luxury items will pay for more nurses in NSW.

The opposition leader was in Tweed Heads South on Monday launching the Labor campaign on the North Coast.

Mr Daley announced if Labor was to win next month's election, his party would introduce mandatory ratios for nurses to patients.

Mr Daley also pledged there would be one midwife to every three mothers across NSW.

He said he would ensure the wealthier members of NSW would be the ones who would help fund this pledge.

"Labor will introduce a stamp duty on luxury boats valued at over $200,000,” Mr Daley said.

"Our mums and bubs deserve the best start in life and Labor will give it to them.

"The Labor Party was formed to look after working people and by God, my friends, we will do that.”

Mr Daley said vehicle registration would rise for cars valued at more than $100,000 as part of his plan to fund his hospital staffing pledges.

He also said a government led by him would not privatise Murwillumbah hospital.