Yaru Water Foundation laps up regional awards

TWEED business Mount Warning Spring Water and Yaru Water has won the excellence in social enterprise award at the 2017 Northern Rivers Regional Business Awards.

Based near Doon Doon, YaruWater is a not for profit foundation helping to close the health gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.

NSW Business Chamber Regional Manager Jane Laverty said all of the award winners will represent the region at the state finals on Friday, November 17.

"The 2017 Northern Rivers Business Awards showcase the diverse array of talent in the region's business community,” she said.

"This year's winners should feel incredibly proud to be named as the region's leading businesses for 2017, and we wish them every success as they continue to represent the Northern Rivers at the NSW Business Chamber State Business Awards later this year.”