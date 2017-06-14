Yaru Water recognised as a business of tomorrow

WATER SUPPLY: Kevin Robinson, Irene Martin, Shaun Martin, Brad Crosthwaite and Tessa Martin at Yaru Water facility which won this year's Westpac Businesses of Tomorrow award.

A TWEED small business has been awarded the prestigious title of the national Westpac Businesses of Tomorrow award.

Based near Doon Doon, Yaru Water is one of 200 businesses in Australia to receive the award.

Director and co-founder Tessa Martin said it was a surprise to win, but the company, which also bottles Mount Warning Spring Water, was committed to adding something more to the community it works in.

"It's recognition for a small regional business, recognition for lots of hard work and recognition for some of the social enterprise activities we're undertaking and will be undertaking,” Ms Martin said.

"Part of our nomination was the recognition of how partnerships can work and lead to great outcomes, which is the basis of Yaru Water.”

Founded in 2011 and employing 10-15 local staff, Ms Martin said the company had launched the Yaru Foundation in a bid to help improve the health of indigenous communities across Australia.

"The Yaru Foundation is there to really fund projects Australia wide, particularly related to improving the health in indigenous communities,” Ms Martin said.

"Water is our thing, so our first projects are all about providing clean water in remote, indigenous communities.

"For a lot of us as Australians, clean water is a given but it's not like that for all Australians.

"The foundation is all about improving health in indigenous community, making an impact economically and socially and also bringing indigenous culture to the forefront of Australia and having sustainable outcomes.

"It's a small thing and a little thing we can do because water is our business.”

Westpac Institutional Bank Chief Executive Lyn Cobley said all of the winners of the award were "leaders with a strong sense of purpose” who had the ability to think differently about meeting current and future needs of customers.

Fast facts

For more information about Yaru Water and the Yaru Foundation, visit www.yaruwater.com