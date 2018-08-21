Yaru's vision of closing health gap

LOOKING TO THE FUTURE: Yaru Water from Mt Warning has partnered with the Fred Hollows Foundation to help restore eyesight to Australia's remote indigenous people.

AWARD-winning Tweed business Yaru Water has thrown its support behind the Fred Hollows Foundation.

Yaru Water co-founder Tessa Martin said they hoped to raise $150,000 to "help work towards a world where no one is needlessly blind and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people exercise their right to good health”.

"We have admired and supported the work of the Fred Hollows Foundation for a long time as individuals, but since we started the Yaru Foundation we wanted to be able to do more in this area of need,” Ms Martin said.

"The Fred Hollows Foundation's values align with ours and we both share the same aim to help close the health gap between indigenous and non-indigenous Australians.”

Ms Martin said they were still on a high after Yaru Water - the sister brand of Mount Warning Spring Water - took out an award at the recent Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire.

GIVING BACK: Yaru Water's Shaun and Tessa Martin at the BEATS Awards, where they won Excellence in Social Enterprise. Scott Powick

"We were nominated in the category for Corporate Social Responsibility, and the award really goes out to all of our customers who support Yaru,” she said.

"By purchasing Yaru Water they are making these projects possible. We couldn't implement these community projects without them, so it's a real team effort.”

The partnership with the Fred Hollows Foundation is not their first foray into community projects.

"We've been working on community projects like this for a long time, but since we started a dedicated foundation a couple of years ago, we have been able to utilise the skills and resources of Mount Warning Spring Water and Yaru Water to focus on larger projects that are both sustainable and highly desired by the indigenous communities we work alongside,” Ms Martin said.

Yaru has more such projects in the works, including working with well-known indigenous NBA player Patty Mills on a joint initiative to further address the health gap.

For more information about Yaru Water and the not-for-profit Yaru Foundation, visit www.yaruwater.com.