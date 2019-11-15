Year-long journey is just the start for Cassy

CONFIDENCE and accomplishment are what Tweed resident Cassandra Pickett has achieved in 12 months.

Living with a disability, Miss Pickett has overcome shyness and anxiety to join activities.

But the Tweed woman who receives support through the NDIS and local not-for-profit Momentum Collective, has worked hard to overcome these barriers and win the Yes I can Inspirational Award at the Momentum Collective’s 2019 Recognition Awards.

In the past 12 months, Miss Pickett has started studying at TAFE, organised her own work experience and started a creative writing course.

For Miss Pickett, she said she hopes other people in a similar position to her can take inspiration from her journey over the past year.

“This award means a lot to me – personally it’s a reminder that my efforts over the last 12 months have been recognised,” Miss Pickett said.

“NDIS and Momentum has given me the opportunity to do much more with my life which is not as bad as I thought it was.

“I would like people to know if you just practice and push yourself a little each day the future will be bright.”

Ms Pickett has difficulty communicating verbally, although it is improving every day. She currently works volunteers as a phone operator and is working with a specialist, Hayley Steels, to work on her voice.

“She has quickly gained the confidence to go out into the world and challenge herself and achieve some great things,” she said.

“Other people in our community see that it is possible to overcome barriers and make good things happen in life.”

For Ms Pickett, the steps she is taking right now are opening up opportunities which were not available before.

“In the next 12 months I want to keep trying to improve my voice and hoping more opportunities will appear in the job prospects for me,” she said.

This is a far-cry from the previous year according to Momentum Collective Community Support Manager Vanessa Riggs.

“She has made friends and meets people for coffee on her own,” she said.

“She has developed her independence and a can do attitude that is inspiring others.”