Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tweed Shire Council is seeking feedback on its new parklets in Murwillumbah.
Tweed Shire Council is seeking feedback on its new parklets in Murwillumbah.
News

Yes or no? Council wants your feedback on ‘vibrant’ parklets

Aisling Brennan
10th Dec 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NICE place to take a seat is hard to find but Tweed Shire Council is doing its best to find some tranquilly in Murwillumbah.

The council installed a temporary parklet on Brisbane St, Murwillumbah in September and now its asking the community if it should stay.

Another parklet has also since been installed in Queen St providing a “vibrant dash of colour” to the Murwillumbah streets.

Tweed Shire Council is seeking feedback on its new parklets in Murwillumbah.
Tweed Shire Council is seeking feedback on its new parklets in Murwillumbah.

The parklets include artistically designed seats and planter boxes to brighten up the street.

Council is now asking the community whether the parklets should be a permanent feature in Murwillumbah.

The community is being encouraged to complete the survey by January 18.

For more details, visit www.tweed.nsw.gov.au.

murwillumbah park upgrades tweed shire council
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man facing ‘lifetime in prison’ for abusing three brothers

        Premium Content Man facing ‘lifetime in prison’ for abusing three brothers

        News THE man was found guilty of sexually assaulting his three stepsons on the Far North Coast of NSW.

        Dangerous near-misses put Dreamworld in more strife

        Premium Content Dangerous near-misses put Dreamworld in more strife

        News Dreamworld in more strife with Queensland’s safety regulator

        BITTEN: Spike in diseases transmitted by mosquitoes

        Premium Content BITTEN: Spike in diseases transmitted by mosquitoes

        News Cases of Ross River virus and Barmah Forest skyrocketed this year.

        Hollywood stars align to tell story of a local winding road

        Premium Content Hollywood stars align to tell story of a local winding road

        News A story by a locally-grown filmmaker has become an Audible Original