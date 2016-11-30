25°
Yet another water extraction DA for Tweed Shire

Aisling Brennan
| 30th Nov 2016 11:03 AM
Rowlands Creek Rd residents attended a public meeting to raise their concerns about a development application to extract 24-megalitres of water per year from their community.
ROWLANDS Creek residents near Uki gathered late yesterday to voice their concerns after yet another development application to extract water for commercial purposes was submitted to Tweed Shire Council.

Local resident Jack Hallam, a former NSW Labor minister of the 1980s, has submitted a DA to council seeking to extract 24-megalitres annually from an existing private bore located on his Rowlands Creek Rd property.

The DA submission states the water extraction process, for which Mr Hallam already holds a licence for irrigation and industrial purposes, would include up to three 28,500 litre tankers extracting the water for 50 weeks, six days per week, from 7am to 6pm.

Rowlands Creek Rd resident Trevor White held a public meeting at his property late Tuesday to discuss the DA, which Mr Hallam also attended.

Mr White said the DA failed to address a series of issues including traffic conditions and the impact of amenities on the community.

"My feeling is that the traffic issue will be the biggest one, particularly as some people were talking about the school being down the end of the road,” Mr White said.

"Given that Rowlands Creek Rd has three precarious bends and one part of the road which is subject to slip after previous rains has already collapsed.

"We all came out here because we loved the fact it was a quiet country road, it seems to me there will be only one person benefiting from the approval of this DA.”

Mr Hallam, who addressed the group of more than 40 people, said he didn't see any reason for residents to be concerned about the impacts of the DA, which would provide water to Nu-Pure Beverage for commercial bottling.

"In terms of the overall volume that is available in the resource area, it's absolutely minuscule,” Mr Hallam said.

"It's not a great amount of water. I don't think you'll notice the trucks as much as you think.”

Jack Hallam has submitted a development application to extract 24-megalitres of water per year from his Rowlands Creek Rd property.
Jack Hallam has submitted a development application to extract 24-megalitres of water per year from his Rowlands Creek Rd property. Aisling Brennan

Mr Hallam contacted the Tweed Daily News after the meeting to clarify he did not believe neighbours would notice the trucks while they were extracting the water.

"I have taken into account the movement of the trucks and in all probability you should not see or hear the loading dock,” Mr Hallam said.

"I've landscaped it so you can't see it and you can't hear. The pump will be electric and you shouldn't be able to hear it.”

This is the third DA for water extraction in the Tweed Shire in recent years, and the second in three months to cause public outcry.

Public submissions regarding the DA are now open and can be made by contacting Tweed Shire Council.

