19°
News

Yoga, dogs and the great outdoors a real winner

Yvonne Gardiner | 12th Jul 2017 2:10 PM
Doga instructor Michelle Baldwin exercises with Guru Max at Coolangatta.
Doga instructor Michelle Baldwin exercises with Guru Max at Coolangatta. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE mix of yoga, outdoors and dogs is proving to be a winning combination for fitness fans at Coolangatta.

Students and their dogs are coming from Brisbane, Byron Bay, the Gold Coast Hinterland, Gold Coast and Tweed Heads to join "doga” classes run by Michelle Baldwin.

"The first class was over five years ago and it has been popular ever since,” she said.

"The class is good for weight-loss, stretching, exercise, anxiety, socialisation, pet therapy and more. It can only result in smiles and benefits for health and wellbeing.

"We were the first to start 'doga' in Australia and are the doga specialists.

"The goal of doga is to bring the community together to enjoy the health benefits of yoga with their dogs, while also raising money for local animal charities.

"One hundred per cent of the money from each class is donated to charities like Friends of the Pound, AWL, RSPCA and Best Friends Rescue.”

Ms Baldwin noticed years ago that her dog Guru Max liked to join in with poses while she was training teachers ... and doga started from there.

"I'd seen it in Japan and combined all my skills in putting a safe and fun class together called doga - yoga for dogs,” she said.

"We want to continue to grow the classes of doga to help the local animal charities, to help the health of the yogis and dogis participating and we would love to work with Dr Chris Brown - previously known as the Bondi Vet - who is passionate about helping dogs in need.”　

In the lead-up to the classes, yogis and their dogis meet outside the studio at 1b/30 Griffith St, Coolangatta, at 9am and go for a walk to an outdoor location.

The pups enjoy a doggy meditation, tricks and massages.

After the class, dogs and owners wind down with a "puppachino” and coffee.

Doga is suitable for dogs of any size.

They must be kept on a lead during the doga classes.

The cost is $15 per class and bookings are essential by calling Ms Baldwin on 0402 717 742.

DOGA DATES

Sunday, July 23, for Best Friends Rescue 9am-10am

Sunday, August 27, for Animal Rescue Qld 9am-10am

Sunday, September 24, for RSPCA Qld 9am-10am

Tweed Daily News
Gig guide: Young country royalty and rock masters

Gig guide: Young country royalty and rock masters

Find out all the gigs over the next week on the Tweed and Gold coasts

NSW funding buzz for regional art groups

Karen Lockhart, Minister for the Arts Don Harwin, and Rhonda Luland at Tweed Unlimited Arts.

"Arts and culture is a big part of regional life”

Let's do something about caring for our homeless

SLEEPING OUT: Lynne Deans, Anthony Moerman, Linda Williams, Karissa Ball, Michael Hill and Nikki Todd.

Sleeping out for the St Vinnies homeless appeal

Parents learn how to cope with ADHD

Beyond the Maze founder and ADHD coach Paula Burgess with her son Jesse.

An ADHD support meeting at Murwillumbah welcomes qualified coach

Local Partners

Son of late cyclist blames killer roads

Call for council to inform the public and moderate use of roads deemed to be dangerour

Plenty of laughs and thrills at circus

Webers Circus offers amazing animal and aerial acts.

Webers Circus brings wonderful acts from around the world

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

MOVIE REVIEW: Nicole Kidman bewitches in The Beguiled

What The Beguiled lacks in pacing, Nicole Kidman makes up for with a spellbinding performance in this sexually-charged psychodrama.

Bickmore ‘in box seat’ to replace Hamish & Andy

Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little host a radio show on the HIT network.

Strongest indication yet as to who will replace Hamish and Andy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Baby Driver is fast and merciless

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort in a scene from the movie Baby Driver. Supplied by Sony Pictures.

Edgar Wright’s new film is a pedal-to-the-metal ride.

What the judges aren’t telling you on MasterChef

Lots of steam in the MasterChef kitchen. But suspiciously none at judging time.

Is the food still warm by the time it’s judged?

'The Incest Diary': Girl’s sexual relationship with her father

Generic, girl, silhouette. Photo Thinkstock

‘The Incest Diary’ is set to be the most controversial book of 2017

Shark Tank fail leaves sour note for The Moo

Yummers! Pic: Channel 10.

“I have a vision of this business breaking $50 million...''

Australian Ninja Warrior: EP reveals show secrets

Tim Robards on Australian Ninja Warrior.Source:Supplied

Executive producer talks through what it takes to get on the show

High Income Earning Property with Development Potential (STCA)

26 Margaret Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 7 4 2 $818,000

Sure to attract the attention of a range of buyers, this duplex pair rest on a flat, 632m2 block close to the River, boat ramp and major shopping centres. All...

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $580,000 ...

you will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with picturesque views. There is a feeling of peace in this stunning home with...

Sublime Living in a Superb Location!

34 Water Gum Street, Elanora 4221

House 3 2 2 Interest above...

Be very quick with this one! A terrific opportunity to get your foot in the door in one of the southern Gold Coasts most popular positions. The lovely brick and...

Great First Home Buying or a Solid Investment Opportunity

6/135 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $230,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15TH JULY 12:00 - 12:30PM This neat and tidy, top level unit is in a handy location just minutes from Kirra beachfront and...

The Ultimate Waterfront Lifestyle - Potential Dual Living Opportunity

74 Old Ferry Road, Banora Point 2486

House 5 3 4 Sale By...

This absolute Waterfront Property is located in the Exclusive Oxley Cove Estate. Here you will enjoy your own sandy beach and direct access to the beautiful Tweed...

Modern Three-Bedroom Ground Floor Unit

6/114 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 3 1 2 $300,000 ...

This spacious three-bedroom unit is ideally situated on the ground floor at the end of a small block of only 6. Conveniently located within minutes to local...

Sought After Parkes Lane

58 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $770,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15TH JULY 1:00 - 1:30PM Located in the very popular town of Terranora, set on half an acre (2,044m2) of useable land with a...

Exclusive Ridge Top Parcel of Land with Ocean Views in Coolangatta

54 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 4 4 4 $857,000 Land...

Here is a unique opportunity to secure a rare piece of vacant land with commanding Ocean views perched high on the Coolangatta ridge line. This prime 506m2 lot...

Exclusive Ridge Top Parcel of Land with Ocean Views in Coolangatta

56 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

Residential Land 0 0 $857,000

Here is a unique opportunity to secure a rare piece of vacant land with commanding Ocean views perched high on the Coolangatta ridge line. This prime 506m2 lot...

Arguably One Of The Best Positions In Coolangatta Set High On Kirra Hill

12/32 "Summit House" Powell Crescent, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 499,000

An ideal property choice for those looking for in town living without breaking the budget. Comprising of two good sized bedrooms both with built in robes and a...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!