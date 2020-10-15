‘You destroyed me’: Teen’s harrowing letter to abuser

A MACKAY teenager has read an emotional victim impact statement to her stepfather-turned-abuser as telling him "you destroyed me".

"Dad, it doesn't matter how I feel or what I say because you won't give a sh*t," the girl said to the man she had considered her father since she was three years old.

"It's hard to put it all into words. I want all my pain, hurt and sadness just to go away but it never seems to …

"I'll also be holding back my tears as I will be forced to say goodbye to my dad as there were times when he was an incredible man and awesome dad. That's what I will miss the most."

Mackay District Court heard the man committed a gross breach of trust by repeatedly molesting his stepdaughter when they were alone together in the family home.

More stories:

Man claims violent sex attack was agreed 'rape fantasy'

Little girl witnesses horror choking attack on mother

The vile conduct, which Crown Prosecutor Ben Jackson labelled "persistent" and "predatory", involved touching the girl's breasts and genitalia when she was in her early and mid teens.

Mr Jackson detailed six separate occasions in 2015 and another in 2018.

The court heard during the final incident in 2015, the girl's mother caught with his hands down her daughter's pants, although he was not charged until early this year.

Mr Jackson said he told the mother "he wanted to tap the (child) innocently on the bottom and feel her skin to show her affection".

After reliving his "disgusting" behaviour, the now older teen confronted her stepfather as she bravely read aloud her victim impact statement in court.

The man has pleaded guilty to six counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 under care and one count of sexual assault.

"This won't affect you in the slightest," she said.

"It won't make you see the situation any differently because dad you have no heart and gee that hurts me.

"You destroyed me and you can't see that.

"I will have always loved (you), but I'll always hate you for what you did to me and (the) conflict of emotions.

"This is really hard for me to live with."

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636

1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to seven offences including six counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 under care and sexual assault.

Mr Jackson said it was "abhorrent offending, it was gross abuse of trust, it was persistent and it had a predatory aspect", and warranted a custodial sentence.

"The facts … make clear that (the man) would wait an opportunity to offending against (the girl) and when the opportunity arose, he would seize that opportunity," he said.

"He was unable to control himself in my submission."

Defence barrister Matt Heelan said his client, aged in his 30s, had accepted his wrongdoing and had attempted to make it up to his family.

More stories:

Threats to kill: Man rang partner 540 times from jail

Man emails video of naked girlfriend after break-up

"He's willing to accept the consequences and be accountable," Mr Heelan said, adding he continued to support his family financially and helped out with domestic chores.

The court heard one of the charges arose solely from the man's own confession to police and that he made admissions of his offending to the officers.

Mr Heelan said his client and the victim's mother divorced after she caught him but the family "continued to spend time together" even after the teen went to police about the behaviour in 2015 including family holidays.

The court heard police did not take any action at that time after the girl said she did not "want to go through with it".

Mr Heelan told the court in late 2018 his client was in a serious relationship with another woman but it ended due to alleged "harassing behaviour" from the victim's mother, who had also "broadcast" the matters on social media.

Mr Heelan argued his client could be handed a jail term with immediate release on the grounds of exceptional circumstances.

The man will learn his fate later this afternoon.

Read the victim impact statement. NOTE: Some parts have been removed to avoid any identification

This will be a date in my life that I'll always remember.

I sit here watching a man that I loved and looked up to being punished for something horrible. He made the disgusting decision.

For as long as I can remember I have always wanted a father figure in my life as my real dad is a drug addict and a verbal abuser.

(He) walked into mine and my mum's life when I was three years old … he allowed me to call him daddy and he called me his daughter. Life was so perfect.

I finally had a dad and a family …

We were perfect, happy and we all had unconditional love for each other.

But … my world changed. Everything wasn't so perfect anymore.

(He) decided to do something so horrible to me as I was still so young. (He) had me under his control and I was too scared to tell anyone, even my own mother, of what he was doing to me.

On the day my mum saw (him) with his hands down my pants everything changed, it was like a cyclone that didn't or wouldn't go away. The day I knew my family was torn apart.

The last five years have just been days … of arguments, tears, pain and anger.

Honestly, I don't know how to described my feelings. All the different counsellors ask me the same questions - how does this make you feel? And I'm sick of it.

It's hard to put it all into words. I want all my pain, hurt and sadness just to go away but it never seems to.

I will be relieved and happy that (he) is getting punished today because this is the first time he'll be held accountable for his bad choices.

I'll also be holding back my tears as I will be forced to say goodbye to my dad as there were times when he was an incredible man and awesome dad. That's what I will miss the most.

To her stepdad she said:

Dad, it doesn't matter how I feel or what I say because you won't give a sh*t.

This won't affect you in the slightest.

It won't make you see the situation any differently because dad you have no heart and gee that hurts me.

You destroyed me and you can't see that.

I will have always loved, but I'll always hate you for what you did to me and conflict of emotions.

This is really hard for me to live with.