’You go into your worst nightmares’: TV Denyer’s drug hell

Grant Denyer has detailed the depths to which his life spiralled when he was addicted to painkillers.

The popular TV host was on a concoction of endone and morphine when he was recovering from a broken back after a monster truck accident.

"Mad shit that went on …. when I closed my eyes and couldn't tell the difference between reality and my dream," he said in the first episode of his It's All True podcast with wife Chezzi Denyer.

"As soon as you close your eyes you go into your worst nightmares. The things that you are afraid of the most are the first things that happen the moment you fall asleep and you start dreaming. It is traumatic as every time you sleep and then when you wake up you can't tell what is real and what isn't. The medication is the worst part of the injury by far. God it was a s*** period."

The couple, who have two daughters and another baby on the way, recount the pain and suffering he went through and how she nursed him back to health.

"We had so many drug psychosis episodes where Grant would kick me out of the house thinking I was an impostor dressed up as Chezzi," she recalled, telling a story of the Family Feud host leaving the house late one night in just his underpants as he went to buy a bottle of scotch. "It was so crazy. It sounds pretty simple but I spent three hours canvassing the streets of inner Sydney crying picturing that tomorrow's headlines would be Grant Denyer found dazed and confused in his undies and socks."

She found her husband in the fire exit of the building, in which they lived in an apartment on the 34th floor.

"It was pretty filthy," she said. "It was pretty gross and it broke my heart. I found him at the top of the fire stairs laying face down in all of this filth. There was even a human poo next to him with a sock. It (the excrement) wasn't Grant's. I had to pick him up and carried him down the stairs, which was heartbreaking because he had all of this dirt and gunk on him. If you knew how much of a prude Grant is when it comes to poos, I didn't think that he would cope with that."

To summarise, Denyer said the pressure his accident and subsequent treatment put on his relationship was immense.

"Withdrawal and medication is bad," he said. "So many people come out of hospital every single day for injuries on these medications and you are just not given the skills to be able to handle it."

