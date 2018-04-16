'You got us over the line': McHugh

GLOWING ENDORSEMENT: Australia's beach volleyball gold medallist Christopher McHugh says the crowds at the Coolangatta beach front were phenomenal.

ONE half of the Australian men's gold medal beach volleyball pairing, Chris McHugh, has praised the Coolangatta event and location as one of the best he has experienced.

"The crowd support was just phenomenal all through the tournament and it lifted us all the way through,” McHugh said.

"We loved every minute of it and as we were really digging deep it helped us get over the line.

"Every session has been sold out so the vibe and atmosphere on centre court has been amazing.

"The night sessions were just rocking and everyone just having fun. We can't thank everyone enough for the support we were given.

"It seemed as though the community really embraced the event and it made it one of the best tournaments I've been a part of.”

McHugh and Schumann played the game of their lives to down Canada in a three-set nailbiter and win a historic gold medal on Thursday night.

After Australia won the first set and Canadian pair Sam Pedlow and Sam Schachter fought back to claim the second, the two teams went into a nerve- racking third set.

"Those guys (Canada) are so good, they are a top 10 team in the world for a reason and for the public to see a good quality, live, prime time, it warms our heart because we often don't get to do this in Australia,” McHugh said.

Winning gold in the first time the Commonwealth Games has hosted beach volleyball, McHugh said, was extra special.

"It's historic for the sport and Australian beach volleyball so we are just so proud of each other.

"It means a lot to all of us, and to be able to do it in front of the Coolangatta crowd who supported us so well is really special and a great reward for the work we've put in,” he said.