Police searched a 19-year-old after he was seen trying to hide something down the front of his pants.
Police shocked by what they found in Rocky teen's bag

Aden Stokes
by
21st Aug 2019 9:00 AM
A ROCKY teen could only stand by and watch as police searched his bag and made a shocking discovery.

John Bradley Sprecher, 19, faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday, and pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police were patrolling William St, Rockhampton, when they saw a man trying to hide something down the front of his pants, about 2pm on August 4.

"The defendant was obtained for a search," Mr Rumford said.

"Police also searched a brown bag and found a black pocket knife with a blade about 5cm in length. He told police he carried it for protection."

Duty Lawyer Jack Blackburn said Sprecher was remorseful for his actions.

He was fined $350 and the knife was forfeited. A conviction was not recorded.

