You’ll soon have to pay to use your canal pontoon

Tweed canal residents have been invited to make submissions on Council's draft Canal Management Policy

TWEED council's draft Canal Management Policy outlining the plan for the future of the Shire's waterways is now on public exhibition.

The council claims safety and navigability of the nine Tweed council-managed canal estates are at the forefront of the document, which is available for residents to have their say until November 4.

The draft policy outlines the council's position on things like maintenance of beaches, unapproved structures and use of vessels.

It also describes licensing of pontoons and the fees charged at facilities such as pontoons, boat ramps and beaches present maintenance considerations.

Tweed Shire Council will begin charging an annual licence fee for pontoons, commencing at the beginning of 2022 to be used to fund the maintenance required.

The fee is a flat annual charge of $255 for the pontoon licence and $196 for a pontoon licence application or transfer, indexed to CPI.

The majority of the canal systems are more than 30 years old and located in an environment where deterioration can have a significant impact on their safety and functionality.

Currently, the council budgets $40,000 annually for canal works and this will need to increase in the future.

In recent years funding has been allocated to projects such as navigation dredging in Endless Summer and Seagulls canals, beach nourishment at Anchorage Islands and flood debris removal at Oxley Cove.

The council resolved to apply an annual pontoon licence fee in 2008, however while the fee was adopted, it has not been charged.

For more information and to make submissions on the draft policy, visit www.yoursaytweed.com.au/draft-canal-management-policy