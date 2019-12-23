Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A nine-year-old boy has tragically died after being found unconscious in a public pool in the NSW Riverina region.
A nine-year-old boy has tragically died after being found unconscious in a public pool in the NSW Riverina region.
News

Young boy dies after drowning accident in public pool

23rd Dec 2019 3:33 PM

A young boy has tragically died two days after being found unconscious in a public pool in the NSW Riverina region.

The nine-year-old was found slumped in the water near the side of a public pool in Griffith about 3pm on Friday.

Police believe he may have suffered a medical condition.

A parent spotted the boy and pulled him from the water before lifesavers commenced CPR.

"Paramedics and officers from Murrumbidgee Police District attended and the boy was taken to Griffith Hospital," NSW Police said in a statement.

"Despite their efforts, the boy died in hospital yesterday."

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the boy's death but are not treating the incident as suspicious.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

child death drowning public pool

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shop offers free Christmas presents for all

        Shop offers free Christmas presents for all

        Community Santa’s helper Dennis Stevenson is giving away free Christmas presents in his Ocean Shores shop until 6pm Tuesday

        String of crimes keeps police busy

        premium_icon String of crimes keeps police busy

        Crime The week was a busy one for Tweed-Byron police, with multiple break ins, animal...

        Illegal dumpers beware as council imposes new fines

        premium_icon Illegal dumpers beware as council imposes new fines

        Council News People caught illegally dumping waste in the Tweed can expect to be fined up $8000...

        Drivers warned of ‘serious issues’ on roads

        Drivers warned of ‘serious issues’ on roads

        News Travellers in NSW are being urged to rethink any holiday driving