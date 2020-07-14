Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A rescue helicopter is currently en route to a serious motorcycle crash. (Picture: File)
A rescue helicopter is currently en route to a serious motorcycle crash. (Picture: File)
News

Police release details on boy, 8, killed in motorbike crash

Tristan Evert
13th Jul 2020 5:53 PM | Updated: 14th Jul 2020 7:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have released more details about a tragic crash that claimed the life of a young boy on a private property near Kingaroy on Monday afternoon. 

A Queensland Police spokesman said on Monday afternoon the eight-year-old boy was riding his motorbike around a track on a private property at Wattle Camp when he collided with a tree.

"Paramedics were called to the scene just before 5pm yesterday, treating the patient who had suffered critical injuries," the spokesman said.

"Police are investigating and will prepare a report for the coroner."

EARLIER, MONDAY 8.30PM:

POLICE have confirmed an eight-year-old boy has been killed in a motorcycle crash on a private property in Wattle Camp.

Police are investigating and will prepare a report for the coroner.

EARLIER, MONDAY 5.15PM:

A young boy has suffered critical injuries after a motorcycle crash at Wattle Camp.

Emergency crews were called to a private property in Wattle Camp at 5pm.

A rescue helicopter is currently en route.

 

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash kingaroy wattle camp crashwattle camp news
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Simple idea that could solve border traffic nightmare

        premium_icon Simple idea that could solve border traffic nightmare

        News RESIDENTS are “confused and angry” about the new border rules, but a local MP could have a solution.

        What happens to people turned away at QLD border?

        premium_icon What happens to people turned away at QLD border?

        News What really happens when Victorians and people from NSW hotspots

        Problems continue for future of region’s animal pound

        premium_icon Problems continue for future of region’s animal pound

        News Issues raised in the public submissions on the DA have stopped plans

        'DISASTER': Expect delays after snap change to border rules

        premium_icon 'DISASTER': Expect delays after snap change to border rules

        News "It's a system which is going to rely on honesty"