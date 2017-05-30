Young entrepreneur BEATS winner shows signs of success

WINNING the BEATS 2016 Young Entrepreneur Award, IC Signs owner Nathan Day continues to produce high quality signage that can be seen all around the Tweed.

We chat to Nathan about IC Signs and being involved in the BEATS awards:

What inspired you to open your own business?

After working in the industry for many years, I always had a passion of owning my own business. At the end of 2011 we had an opportunity present itself so we decided it was now or never. We took the plunge and have never looked back.

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

I enjoy being able to provide for the people I employ and contributing back to the community through sponsorships and other donations. I also enjoy seeing satisfied customers and seeing the results of our products and services.

What's the biggest advantage in operating a business in Tweed?

Tweed is a strong business community. A large percentage of our work is from word of mouth and repeat business and this has been the key to our success. Tweed is a great area to work, live and raise a family.

What are your future plans for the business?

We want to continue to grow in the local area, employ more locals, broadening our horizons by expanding into other areas while maintaining our strong reputation.

How has winning the BEATS award helped with your business?

Not only by winning but also by being a finalist has been great recognition for our business, its given us a stronger creditable reputation in the area. It sets us apart from our competition.

FAST FACTS

For more information about IC Signs, contact:

(07) 5513 1512

www.icsigns.com.au

10/12 Tierney Place, Tweed Heads South