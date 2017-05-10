Young family 'optimistic' for future following tragedy

SUPPORT: The community can help Anthony "AJ" Halloran, his wife Christy and their child Flynn.

A YOUNG Tweed family is facing a terrible tragedy after celebrations at a buck's weekend went horribly wrong and left Anthony "AJ” Halloran a quadriplegic.

The Tweed man's wife, Christy, said the family was taking it "day by day” and feeling "optimistic for his future” as he remained in a Brisbane hospital.

"We're slowly getting there,” she said. "We're still in ICU.

"He's awake and talking but they've just got to stabilise his breathing and he's got a temperature.

"He's just really exhausted but he's doing okay.”

AJ had been at a buck's party on a boat on April 29 when he went into shallow water and injured his C5 vertebrae.

His mates supported him for about two-hours until emergency services could reach him, according to a GoFundMe page that's been set up to help support the family.

Ms Halloran was waiting to learn where AJ would do his rehabilitation, with Sydney or Brisbane the available options.

The family need authorities to step in to allow them to attend the Brisbane unit.

It would be closer to home and the friends and family who could provide support.

"Hopefully we can organise a meeting with our local members and get a few more answers.”

"I spoke to a lady yesterday going through a similar thing and she lives at Griffith and her husband gets treatment in Brisbane, so hopefully we can get a similar outcome.”

A post by Christy to the GoFundMe site last week said AJ was improving each day, was "moving his arms around a lot now and having some sensation in his shoulders and fingertips”.

"They've told us he's quadriplegic,” she wrote. "Spinal cord injury is irreversible.”

"He will be able to feed and dress and may one day be able to drive a car.

"But we are feeling optimistic for his future.”

To make a donation visit www.gofundme.com/supportajandchristy.