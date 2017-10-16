Young film makers shine on screen

Aspiring film makers have the chance of winning prizes for their work at the Nimbin Youth Film Festival.

ASPIRING film makers in the earlier years of their career are back in the running to shine on the festival stage.

After looking like being cancelled, Nimbin Youth Film Festival has confirmed their senior section (19-24 years) will be in the running for cash and prizes again this year.

Held at the Nimbin Town Hall on December 2, the festival celebrates youth culture and creativity.

Each year entries are invited from young people across the Northern Rivers. Prizemoney of more than $2000 is awarded to the best films entered, as judged by a panel of professionals.

Aside from the senior section, film makers up to 18 years old can also enter.

This year will include themed prizes including a $500 Party Safe Award for the senior section, which rewards the film with the best message around partying safe with alcohol and minimising harm from alcohol.

A sustainability prize of $400 will be awarded to the film with the best message around sustainability. The category is open to all ages and films need to be a maximum of 10 minutes long.

"With all these amazing prizes, the festival is set to be a huge event this year,” NYFF organiser Nina Boddenberg said.

"We hope many of our local youth will be inspired to create a film and share their stories with the community.”

For entries and information, visit Nimbin Youth Festival online. Entries close November 17 at 4pm.

Organisers are still searching for prize sponsors. Email nimbinfilm@gmail.com.