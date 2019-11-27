Menu
Young mother Coco JB Joyce Bishop-Hewitt has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at a hotel and assaulting another woman.
Young mum pleads guilty to assaulting cop

Felicity Ripper
27th Nov 2019 7:04 PM | Updated: 8:36 PM
A YOUNG mother has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at a tavern and assaulting another woman.

Coco JB Joyce Bishop-Hewitt is accused of assaulting police at CBX at Caloundra on June 7 when she also allegedly failed to leave a licensed premises and obstructed police.

It is alleged Bishop-Hewitt assaulted another woman in a separate incident on July 28.

She appeared at Caloundra Magistrates Court today and pleaded guilty to 11 charges.

Bishop-Hewitt's bail was enlarged and she is due to be sentenced on December 17.

