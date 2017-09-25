Young Nixon needs your help

Tugun boy Nixon Melville has been undergoing chemotherapy for high risk stage four neuroblastoma.

AT ALMOST 18 months old, Nixon Melville should be a playful young boy, but the Tugun toddler has embarked on a brutal health journey no child should have to face.

Nixon was diagnosed with high risk, stage four neuroblastoma, the most common solid childhood cancer, which was found in his adrenal glands.

His behaviour had changed in the month leading up to this, and he was originally believed to have constipation, issues with gluten or the flu.

He has now been undergoing chemotherapy for several months.

Nixon's mother, Tameka, said the journey ahead would be a difficult one, but the community has rallied around the young family.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by Nixon's aunt, Kylie Melville, has almost met its goal of $45,000 since being published online one month ago.

While the young boy's treatment journey is likely to be a long one, his mother said she was overwhelmed by the generosity on show.

"We were shocked to see how quickly people were donating and how many people have donated,” Ms Melville said.

"A lot of people donating, we have never met before.

"We are so grateful to have so much community support.”

Nixon's illness has posed a huge challenge on the family, which has been living between the hospital, Ronald McDonald House and their home, constantly repacking.

When they can be at home, they're constantly disinfecting the house to reduce any risk of Nixon picking up an infection.

But Ms Melville said the family had been rallying together.

"Our family has been amazing to us,” she said.

"My parents-in-law have moved down from north of Rockhampton for the duration of Nixon's treatment plan to help us.”

She said family and friends had also been hugely supportive in caring for their pets, arranging meals, running errands and helping out in other ways.

Nixon recently underwent his third round of chemo, and will face more.

He will then likely face surgery, followed by more chemo and a stem cell transplant to help his bone marrow heal.

To support Nixon's family, visit gofundme.com/md3cws-nixons-fight.