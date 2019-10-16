Young siblings are rising up the ranks

Jordy Halford on her way to winning the Queensland State under-14 Girls State title. Picture: Ben Stagg/Surfing Queensland.

Surfing has a notable history of brother and sister siblings such as Mikey, Tyler and Owen Wright, Coco and Mason Ho, and Gold Coast’s Piper and Marlon Harrison, and Pacha and Yani Light.

The latest achievers are 12-year-old Jordy Halford, her 10-year-old brother Shey, and 8-year-old Beau.

The Halford family are a Gold Coast Surfing dynasty. Their grandad Keith helped form the Alley Boardriders and established a major surf brand label Headworx. Their dad, Kalan, is former president of the Alley Boardriders, so it’s no real surprise that the Halford groms would make their mark.

It’s was only a matter of time.

Jordy has been constantly competing over the last four years and making finals. Last month she finally nailed her biggest win to take out the under-14s Queensland Girls State title and more importantly, qualified for her first Australian title.

“The competition was really hard, but I feel like it is a great achievement for me, and I’m stoked,” Jordy said.

She will travel to Western Australia for the Australian titles in November with her dad.

It’s their first time to Margaret River.

“I am really excited to experience the powerful waves,” she said.

No stranger to travelling the Halford surfing family scored an epic July swell in Bali at Ulus, Balian and Medewi.

Jordy says she loves comps especially the vibe and seeing her friends but admits to getting nervous.

“My strategy is to try and block it out and focus on what I have to do.”

Shey is 10 and has only been competing for the last year but cracked the under-12 Queensland final last month.

Shey obviously enjoys surfing with his older sister.

“We surf together most days. Its good cause Jordy pushes me to surf better. We encourage each other,” Shey said.

Shey’s heroes are Kelly Slater, Mick Fanning and John John Florence. Jordy likes Steph Gilmore because “she’s the Queen”, and likes Tatiana Weston-Webb’s style.

Shey rides a 5’0 JS Youth model while Jordy’s on a 4/10 DHD. Her favourite moves are snaps and grab rails while Shey is into carves.