Young skills tested in Cudgen Classic

OCEAN SKILLS: Cudgen SLSC Nippers get prepared for this weekend's annual Kozii Cudgen Classic with a beach sprint. Scott Powick

CUDGEN Surf Life Saving Club will see Nippers from near and far storm the beaches of Kingscliff today for the club's annual Kozii Classic.

Cudgen SLSC's junior activity co-ordinator Gavin Smith said 2017 marked the event's 21st year.

Smith said the event would come of age with some notable changes to the format this year.

Surf swims, board races, beach sprints and team challenges will be included in the event.

"Basically it's an extended Iron Person event, but this year we've added some extra events, some shorter carnival distance events and there's a handicap sprint race this year as well,” Smith said.

"Typically this has just been an extended Iron Person event... but we've got more this year.”

He said other clubs from as far away as the Sunshine Coast and Ballina would take part in all the action.

Meanwhile, after some choppy conditions throughout the week, Smith said they were looking forward to some great weather for the event.

"We're expecting pretty much perfect conditions for it,” he said.

"We're going to have a light southerly with hardly any swell, so it should be good.”

He said some 250 Nippers ranging from under-10s to under-17s would take part in the beach events.

While it'll be a day of gruelling competition for many, Smith said the annual event was also a great community gathering.

"It's one of those events that really brings the club together,” he said.

"Everyone comes out of the woodwork to actually put this event together and it's actually quite amazing to see it.”

Smith said sand-pumping undertaken by Tweed Shire Council had helped them out with more pristine coastline to play with.

"All the additional sand has given us a good beach to run the event on,” he said.

While the young hopeful surf life savers have been flat out training for this weekend, Smith said it had been a busy season for their Nippers all-round, with a strong demand hinting at a promising future for Cudgen SLSC's senior ranks.

"We've almost got 300 Nippers, which is approaching some of our biggest so far, so there's been a lot of interest,” he said.

"That's good because they'll eventually work their way through the Nippers and become lifesavers.”

All participants will receive a Cudgen Classic T-shirt, gift pack and entry into prize draws.

Late entries will be accepted on the day, at a cost of $45.

Registration is at 7am.

More info at cudgenslsc.org.au.