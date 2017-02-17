Young surfing star to battle it out in film

Sheldon Simkus surfing in the Burleigh Pro in January. Simpusk is a finalist in Oakley's Battle Clips competition.

GROWING up on the Tweed was the perfect introduction to the water for up-and-coming surfer Sheldon Simkus.

As one of four finalists in Oakley and Surfing Australia's Battle Clips competition - Australia's first man-on-man video competition designed to elevate the country's best surfers aged 29 and under - Simkus's name will be elevated to international status.

Like many Aussie kids, Simkus got his first taste of the ocean through Nippers. By age five he was riding boogie boards, and by seven he'd started competitive surfing.

The 19-year-old credits surf lifesaving on Sundays as the reason he got into surfing.

"There is surf life saving clubs on just about every stretch of beach and they are the best to learn about the water and the safety that's involved from a young age,” he said.

"Our coastline is user friendly and anyone can paddle out and catch a wave on most given days. It's an amazing spot for surfing.”

Ranked 251 in the world, Simkus is seen as a future star and was taken to Hawaii with three other finalists to film his Battle clip, which will be included in the Oakley Battle Clip Surf Film when it airs on Channel 9 at 10am on Saturday.

"To be given the chance to go to Hawaii was awesome and to be able to make a 2-3 minute section and have it showcased in a full-length movie was a great opportunity,” Simkus said.

He hoped the exposure from the film could be the catalyst for a jump up the rankings after a promising start to 2017.

"I have been feeling good and winning heats with nice scores which is a confidence booster,” Simkus said.

"The goal now is to string four or five of those high- scoring heats together and make a finals appearance and reach the top 100 in the world,” he said.

Oakley Battle Clips:

The overall winner of the 2017 Oakley Battle Clips Competition will be judged by an expert panel consisting of Surfing Australia and Oakley representatives.

The winner will be crowned at a special event and screening of the Oakley Battle Clips film at the Nudie Australian Board Rider's Battle National final in Newcastle on Friday.

The winner will pocket a $20,000 grand prize, with their filmer receiving $5,000 worth of Nikon camera gear.

The winner will pocket a $20,000 grand prize, with their filmer receiving $5,000 worth of Nikon camera gear.