Young talent time at Tweed United

RISING STARS: Tweed United young guns Maya Rodgers, Isabel Selby and Savana Aspery after their Round 1 win over Southport. Contributed

FOOTBALL: Tweed United go into this evening's Round 3 clash full of confidence.

The side won their opening game of the Metro North competition - after Round 1 was postponed - last Wednesday, knocking off Southport at home 3-1.

Captain Ashteal Kolovos and last year's top goal scorer Kristy Ann Parsons showed they are on track to have strong seasons for the club.

However it was the younger talent in the squad which caught the eye of the captain.

Three debutantes, Isabel Selby, Maya Rodgers and Savana Aspery, were exceptional in the win.

The three teenagers justified their spots in the opening round win, with high expectations for the upcoming games.

"These three players are quite young, so we're really excited about developing them, and building the future of Tweed United Football Club around them,” Kolovos said. "New signings make up 85 per cent of our teams this year.”

The Tweed side travel north to Broadbeach tonight for their Round 2 contest.

Kolovos said her side was confident about the clash, believing they can take plenty of heart from their victory over Broadbeach in their trial match earlier in the year.

"We are confident going in, we played Broadbeach in pre season and had a convincing win,” Kolovos said.

"We have had trial games since January, so it has been a solid pre-season, and we are continuing to work and build on that.”

The club unveiled a new kit to start the season last week, with a new sponsor presenting the jerseys to the squad ahead of their fixture with Southport.

The jerseys were presented by Donna Tolley, who has been a part of the club for a number of years, and is now part of the team's new major sponsor, Attwood Marshall Lawyers.

"We are supporting Tweed United Metro North women's team as they rally against the best in the Metro league,” Tolley said. The Tweed United club-woman said the club's decision to blood in some of the young talent in the region into their senior side was promising for young women wanting to get into sport.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to help the team and these young sportswomen from the Tweed to achieve their goals,” she said.

Kick-off for tonight's Round 3 fixture between Broadbeach and Tweed United will be at 6.30pm, at Nikiforides Park, Broadbeach.