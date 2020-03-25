Young woman with virus, ‘couldn’t speak’

A 26-year-old New York City woman says the coronavirus landed her in a hospital on oxygen - despite having no underlying symptoms that would put her at higher risk for the bug, according to a report.

Fiona Lowenstein told CNN she had planned to ride out the illness at home after coming down with a fever on March 13.

"The fever persisted through the next day when I started to experience a cough," Lowenstein said.

But within two days, she said she started feeling better and was under the impression that the worst was over.

"I started planning to take a shower on Monday, get back to some of my household tasks," Lowenstein said.

The next day, however, she started vomiting and experiencing shivers as well as shortness of breath.

"It exacerbated throughout Monday to the point where I had to go to the ER because I couldn't speak, couldn't walk, couldn't eat," she told the outlet.

Lowenstein was treated for two days at the hospital, where she was placed on oxygen, according to CNN.

She has since been released and now remains in isolation as she recovers from the ordeal.

"I'm feeling better every day but there are some lingering symptoms so it will probably be a while before I'm back up to my normal self," she said.

She warned others about how quickly the virus can escalate - even for younger adults like herself.

"I definitely was in denial about how serious it could get," she said.

Across the country, there have been more than 50,000 cases of COVID-19 as the death toll climbs over 600, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

