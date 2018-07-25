Young Zade is made for the world stage

GOAL MACHINE: Zade Rayner has been scoring goals aplenty for Tweed Heads in junior soccer.

GOAL MACHINE: Zade Rayner has been scoring goals aplenty for Tweed Heads in junior soccer. Scott Powick

IF Zade Rayner's recent form is anything to go by, Aussie soccer fans could have a silver lining to the Tim Cahill-shaped cloud that has been hovering above them.

After Cahill - one of the Socceroos' most prolific goalscorers - retired last week, fans have been wondering where their next saviour might come from.

Zade Rayner has been turning heads playing soccer for Tweed Heads. Scott Powick

Maybe young Zade is their man. Zade has been on fire for his local soccer club Tweed Heads in under- sevens action recently, and is fast establishing himself as a future star.

In what could well be a record for the local league, Zade put an astonishing eight goals into the back of the net against Bilambil Heights to steer his team to victory in a recent match.

To put that number in perspective, some under-seven teams struggle to get to eight points in a basketball match.

Possessing rare skills for such a youngster, Zade is impressing on the soccer pitch. Scott Powick

Proud parents Christie and Jamie, who reside at Banora Point, give Zade all of the encouragement he needs by ferrying him to regular training sessions and matches. Les Norman, Zade's former coach, says Zade has a gift.

"Zade has possessed advanced ability and co-ordination skills even in his first season of soccer,” Norman said.

"He is very competitive, fast on his feet and has exceptional ball control skills. I predict a bright future at representative level if he continues to set himself such high standards.”