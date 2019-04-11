Youngsters on the up

Leon Bell from Broadbeach and Michael Kolovos from Tweed United test their skills on the sand.

Glenn Hampson

FOOTBALL: Tweed United's run of poor results continued last week, with a 2-0 loss to Palm Beach.

But coach Dean Milosevic said he is witnessing plenty of positives despite the run of poor form.

He said his young squad, filled with plenty of players under 20, and are improving each week.

"The young players who are coming through are still learning - which is positive to see,” Milosevic said.

"We are improving since we were well and truly beaten in previous weeks.

"We've shown good improvement recently but we need a little more resilient in defence and a bit better on the ball and with that we will create more chances.

"We are just going to play every game as if it is our last and if we do that we will get points.”

This week United are away to Mudgeeraba, with the team believing they can get a result from this fixture.

Mudgeeraba are coming off a 6-0 loss last weekend and sit on the bottom of the ladder.

"Training has been good and we are still getting good numbers each week,” Milosevic said.

"We are on a learning curve, but we are improving and we feel confident about this week.”