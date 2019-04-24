Your ANZAC Day 2019 guide

There will be services held across the shire tomorrow, as our community pauses and reflects on the men and women who have served our country through the military.

Below is a list of services near you tomorrow.

Burringbar

Assemble at the Old Bakery at 8.45am for the march to the Memorial. Service to commence at 9am. Refreshments and bowls at the Sports Club after the service.

Cudgen

Dawn service held at the Cudgen War Memorial. Assemble at Crescent St at 4.10am. March to the service at the Collier St Cenotaph at 4.28am.

Kingscliff

Dawn service: Assemble at Turnock St at 5.55am. Service at the Kingscliff War Memorial. Breakfast at the Kingscliff Beach Bowls Beach Club at 7am.

Main service: Assemble at 10am with the march commencing at 10.20am. Service at the Memorial at 11am. Cars available for non-marchers. Lunch at the club rooms afterwards.

Murwillumbah

Dawn service: Assemble at War Memorial at 5.20am. Breakfast in the Services Club at 6.15am. Veterans and children under 12 free, others $5. Main service:

Marchers assemble in Brisbane St, schools and other groups organisations assemble Main St opposite Post Office at 10.10am. March off at 10.30am for Cenotaph service at 10.45am. Transport available for nonmarchers at the assembly area.There will be a short session in the Services Club at 12.15am for veterans - finger food and refreshments available.

Pottsville

Assemble at 7.30am at the Pottsville Beach chemist. March off 7.45am for the service at 8am at the Cenotaph in ANZAC Park. Breakfast at Pottsville Beach Sports Club after the service.

Tumbulgum

Dawn service at the Memorial Gates at 4.30am. Breakfast in the hotel after the service.

Tweed Heads

Dawn service: Assemble on pathway behind Chris Cunningham Park at 5.45am. There will be a short wreath laying service at Chris Cunningham Park at 6.30am.

Main service: Assemble in Boundary St Tweed Heads at 10am, march off at 10.30am down Boundary St left into Wharf St and left to the Memorial in Chris Cunningham Park. Service of Remembrance from 11am.

Tyalgum

Dawn service at the Memorial at 5.15am. Breakfast in the hotel after the service.

Uki

Dawn service at the War Memorial at 4.20am. Breakfast in the hall after the service.