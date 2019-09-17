Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
17 Ward St in the 2018 The Chronicle Garden Competition.
17 Ward St in the 2018 The Chronicle Garden Competition. Nev Madsen
News

How to access Chronicle Garden Competition maps

Meghan Harris
by
17th Sep 2019 10:19 AM

THE Chronicle Garden Competition gardens attract thousands of people each year during the Carnival of Flowers.

Visitors and residents are able to tour the gardens and chat to home owners about the years and months of hard work that have gone into creating the award-winning gardens.

Tens of thousands of people from all across the country will be in town to check out the work of our passionate green thumbs over 10-days.

The gardens will be open to the public from Friday, September 20 to Sunday, September 29.

To make it easier for those wanting to check out the gardens, The Chronicle has compiled eight interactive online maps, 10 printable PDFs, and a digital edition of the entire The Chronicle Garden Competition Guide.

Reader poll

Will you be visiting The Chronicle Garden Competition gardens this year?

View Results

For the interactives there is one map with all entrants across the region, as well as seven self-driving garden loop maps.

There are garden loop maps starting at Queens Park, Picnic Point, Laurel Bank Park, Crows Nest and Pittsworth as well as a driving map from Spring Bluff Railway Station to Highfields.

The printable PDFs will also be available online, with six self-driving maps and four individual overall entrant maps for Toowoomba North, Toowoomba South, Country and Highfields.

In The Chronicle Garden Competition Guide, you'll find maps to the winning gardens, stories on the gardeners behind the work, useful event guides, gardening advice and more.

All residential gardens are open during the Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers period, and entry is free.

The maps, PDFs and guide will be available online from 5am on Friday, September 20.

tcof the chronicle garden competition toowoomba toowoomba carnival of flowers
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Major change to Tweed’s ‘death trap’ following tragic crash

    premium_icon Major change to Tweed’s ‘death trap’ following tragic crash

    News Speed limits at one of the Tweed’s worst pieces of road has been reduced in an effort to minimise the risk of serious accidents

    Mum leaves naked child in park with sibling

    premium_icon Mum leaves naked child in park with sibling

    Crime The older sibling was just five, court hears

    Milne open to second dwellings

    premium_icon Milne open to second dwellings

    Council News Katie Milne said she was willing to consider the merits of the second dwellings...

    Belgian backpacker search officially called off

    premium_icon Belgian backpacker search officially called off

    News "Trust me, they are not ready to stop"