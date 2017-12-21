Your guide to Santa's early visits

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: The Kingscliff Fire and Rescue team has been getting into the swing of Christmas with a little help from Santa.

THE Kingscliff Fire and Rescue crew will on Christmas Eve traverse the streets of Kingscliff and surrounds with Santa in tow.

It's a tradition that's been in place for a quarter of a century and firefighter Joel Wilson said it was a joy to help Santa visit a little early.

Mr Wilson said they would be visiting Fingal Head, Cudgen, Kingscliff, Chinderah, Casuarina and Salt between 2.30pm and 7.30pm Sunday.

The crew will alert residents to Santa's impending arrival with their lights and sirens.

Keep an eye on the Kingscliff 347 Fire Station Facebook page for updates on Sunday.

Mr Wilson said local community organisations had helped to purchase lollies for Santa's visit.

Meanwhile, Mr Wilson urged residents to take care over the Christmas break, as holiday traffic builds and visitor numbers soar.

"There's always added traffic on the roads at Christmas time,” he said.

"Just have a plan and don't rush to your destination.”

Santa has also asked the Cudgen and Tweed Coast Rural Fire Brigades to help him out with plans to visit Cabarita, Tumbulgum and Pottsville after 4pm on Sunday.

The visits are part of a hectic schedule for Santa.

Tweed Heads firefighters have been taking the man in red to visit community groups while the Murwillumbah Fire and Rescue will help him visit Murwillumbah residents from 4.30pm this Friday.

Keep an ear out for the sirens signalling Santa's arrival.

Most brigades will also post updates on their respective Facebook pages.