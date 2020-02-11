Your guide to the Chinderah Chilli Festival

Chinderah Chilli Festival organiser Jason O'Connor is looking forward to introducing Tweed and Gold Coast foodies to the challenging world of chillies. Picture: Bob Anthony.

Chinderah Chilli Festival organiser Jason O'Connor is looking forward to introducing Tweed and Gold Coast foodies to the challenging world of chillies. Picture: Bob Anthony.

FLAVOUR and fire will come together to test the tastebuds of adventurous foodies at the third annual Chinderah Chilli Festival next month.

The charity event will celebrate all things chilli from cocktails to chocolate with organiser Jason O'Connor excited about the opportunity to provide Tweed and Gold Coast chilli lovers, the curious and the fool hardy to the 'single ingredient' festival.

"Our stipulation is that every food (or drink) item must have some sort of chilli component to it but that's not to say it has to be hot," O'Connor said.

"We are very conscious that not everybody enjoys heat or spicy flavours so there will be some very mild chillies and products on offer as well.

"Of course we will have some super hot chilli that will test the bravest palates like the Carolina Reaper chilli which is the hottest chilli in the world rated at 2.2 million scovilles (chilli rating chart).

"The beauty of this festival is that we have attracted growers and vendors from Melbourne to North Queensland and this is an opportunity for the public to stock up on items which they won't find in the supermarket.

"Many people come here and buy chillies and sauces for winter. We have some very dedicated and hard core chilli lovers who attend the festival."

O'Connor said there would be a host of activities during the day including two chilli eating contests - the Seat on Fire Chilli Chocolate Challenge and the Captain Brave Tongue contest.

"The chocolate chilli challenge will require contestants to eat chilli dishes which feature chocolate and that might mean choc chilli sauces, chillies stuffed with chocolate and just about anything you can think of," he said.

"The Captain Brave Tongue will also test both diehard chilli fans and those with plenty of bravado (or lack of common sense).

"The winners of the respective contests with receive a prize pack, a chilli crown and of course bragging rights saying they survived."

Chinderah Chilli Festival organiser Jason O'Connor is looking forward to introducing Tweed and Gold Coast foodies to the challenging world of chillies. Picture: Bob Anthony.

As part of the charity fundraiser, the Tweed Valley Rescue Squad will be selling cold milk for those chilli tasters who may come across something unexpected and will be supplying yoghurt for the eating competition contestants.

"There will be a $2 entry for adults which will go to the rescue squad and CASPA, an organisation which helps disadvantaged children," O'Connor said.

"We will have Husk Distillers and Cape Byron Distillery making chilli cocktails during the day, there will be food trucks and plenty of kids activities including a mini Olympics, pony rides and heaps of thing to keep them busy as well as live music and for adult, the Cudgen Leagues Club will have plenty of cold beverages on hand to cool the palate."

As for Jason O'Connor - what does a chilli lover like best? "Well it depends on the meal and the time of day - breakfast I would start with a mild sauce over eggs, maybe step it up at lunch with either fresh chillies or a decent sauce and go from there into dinner. Off course you have to finish off with a choc chilli desert," he said.

And dealing with the after-effects of eating chilli - especially when nature calls?

"Either cold toilet paper, buy a bidet or teach yourself to get use to it!"

The Chinderah Chill Festival will be held at the Cudgen Leagues Club on March 7 with gates opening form 11am (NSW) and going until 4pm.

Entry is $2 adult and kids free. For details or to register for the chilli eating competitions, visit the Facebook page Chinderah Chilli Festival.