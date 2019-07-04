Your guide to the first week of Taste Tweed 2019

DELICIOUS DROP: Witches Falls Winery's Michael McAteer showcases the fine wine he makes using Tweed products at the Taste Tweed launch.

DELICIOUS DROP: Witches Falls Winery's Michael McAteer showcases the fine wine he makes using Tweed products at the Taste Tweed launch. Richard Manando

TASTE Tweed 2019 begins this Friday, with 10 days of fun and entertainment planned.

There is plenty on offer for families and friendship groups to enjoy over the first half of the festival, with a night market and river cruise just some of the great activities and events on offer.

Check out what is on at Taste Tweed during the first five days of the festival.

Friday, July 5

4pm

Kingscliff Night Market - Marine Parade, Kingscliff. Free Entry.

5.30pm

Taste the Tweed Dinner - Taverna, 22 Marine Parade, Kingscliff. Tickets will cost $59 per person. Book at www.taverna.net.au

Saturday, July 6

12.30pm

Lazy Lunch - Season Restaurant at Peppers Salt Resort and Spa, Salt village, Bells Blvd, Kingscliff. Tickets are $39 per person or $79 per person with matched wines. Book, info@conferenceandeventsatsalt.com.au or call 0266747766.

6.30pm

Winter Wine Signature Dinner - Season Restaurant at Peppers Salt Resort and Spa, Salt village, Bells Blvd, Kingscliff. Tickets are $135 per person.

Book at info@conferenceandeventsatsalt.com.au or call 02 6674 7766.

Sunday, July 7

11am

Celebrate World Chocolate Day - Tropical Fruit World, 29 Duranbah Rd Duranbah. Free entry. Taste this amazing chocolate fruit and watch a demonstration on how to use it. Free Entry

3.30pm

Tweed River Cruise - Leave from Riverside Dr, Tumbulgum. Tickets are $85 per person. Book https://www.tastetweed.com.au/purchase-tickets/.

5pm

Pizza Night - Kingscliff Beach Hotel, 102 Marine Parade, Kingscliff. Reserve a table by phoning 0266741406.

Monday, July 8

10am

The Kingscliff Fashion and Food Show - Kingscliff Surf Club., Marine Pde, Kingscliff. Ticket price $40 per person - bookings essential and via the Taste Tweed Website.

Dinner

Shank and Shiraz - Cudgen Surf Life Saving Club, 61 Marine Parade Kingscliff. To book phone 02 6674 1573.

Tuesday, July 9

6.45am

The Tweed Chamber of Commerce and Industry Breakfast - Twin Town Services Club, Wharf St, Tweed Heads. To book with the chamber email info@tweedchamber.com.au.